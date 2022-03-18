Bridgeport Man Charged In Kidnapping, Carjacking

A Fairfield County man already in jail on other offenses was charged in connection with an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that took place last year.

The incident took place when on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when a man was walking from the Pleasant Moments gentleman's club in Bridgeport to his Dodge Ram pickup when several people walked up to him, armed with guns, Bridgeport Detective Martin Heanue said.

The victim was forced into his truck and hit in the head with a gun and then driven to a gas station where the suspects forced him to provide the PIN number to his bank card so they could take money out of his account, Heanue said.

The victim was then dropped and walked to a nearby business to report the crime, Heanue said.

An investigation into the crime developed 21-year-old Luis Martinez, of Bridgeport, as a suspect and detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Following this arrest on Friday, March 11, he was charged with:

Robbery

Robbery by carjacking

Kidnapping with a firearm

Assault

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The case remains open as detectives investigate Martinez's accomplices.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Heanue at 203-581-5242.

