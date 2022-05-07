Bridgeport Man Busted With Nearly One Kilo Of Coke, Loaded Handguns: Police

A traffic stop on I-87 in the region led to the arrests of two men - one from Fairfield County - who were busted with nearly a kilogram of crack cocaine and a pair of illegally loaded handguns, New York State Police officials announced.

Troopers stopped Bridgeport resident Jalil K. Hill, age 37, on I-87 in Warren County when he committed a series of traffic violations while traveling north through the town of Queensbury.

The stop was initiated shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, police said in an announcement made on Monday, May 2.

While speaking with Hill, it was determined that he was driving with a suspended license, investigators said, and he and his passenger, Queens resident Tyrone Williams, age 32, of Long Island City, were taken into custody after the latter offered troopers a fake ID during the stop.

During the subsequent investigation, a State Police K-9 helped troopers locate multiple vacuum-sealed bags with nearly a kilogram of suspected crack cocaine, and two loaded 9mm handguns in the center console of Hill’s vehicle.

At the New York State Police barrack in Queensbury, the two were charged with:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of stolen property.

Williams was also charged with:

Possession of a forged instrument;

Falsifying business records;

Criminal impersonation.

Both Williams and Hill were taken to Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to Warren County Jail pending their next court appearance.

