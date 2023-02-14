3 Overdose In Bridgeport Apartment In Front Of Children, Police Say

Police are investigating after three people were found overdosing in a Fairfield County apartment.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 after a resident of the Greene Homes Apartments located on Harral Avenue reported their neighbor was unresponsive, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for the City of Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Fire and AMR were dispatched to the incident where they found three people who appeared to be suffering from a possible overdose, Appleby said.

Additional ambulances were requested due to one party in cardiac arrest and two others in respiratory arrest, he added.

Appleby said Bridgeport Police were requested as well as there were two children in the apartment at the time and due to the nature of the incident.

All three were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown as of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

