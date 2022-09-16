16-Year-Old Struck By Jeep In Bridgeport

A 16-year-old Fairfield County boy was injured after being hit by a 2003 Jeep Liberty at a busy intersection.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street.

According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, officers responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls of a serious crash.

The callers said a juvenile male was injured and unresponsive, he added.

American Medical Response, Bridgeport Fire Engine# 1, and the police officers were dispatched to the location. The 16-year-old was given medical attention and transported to Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response, Wilson said.

Wilson said the Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team was able to determine a Blue 2003 Jeep Liberty, being driven by 25-year-old Elizandra Milibeth Stubbs-Perozo, was traveling east on Stratford Avenue when it attempted to turn left onto East Main Street and struck the teen on a black motorized bike in the middle of the intersection.

Stubbs-Perozo and a 14-year-old passenger didn't sustain any injuries from the collision.

The 16-year-old was listed in stable condition.

This incident is under investigation.

