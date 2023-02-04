New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County

The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.
As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 outages in its service territory.
These municipalities are reporting the most outages:
- Colchester, 570
- Woodstock, 374
- Greenwich, 263
- Danbury, 164
- Westport, 92
Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.