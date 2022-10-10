Multiple People Busted During Bridgeport Hookah Lounge Raid, Police Say

Nine people were busted after police in Fairfield County raided a popular hookah lounge that has been plagued with an influx of violent crime including murder, assault, armed robbery, and multiple shots fired incidents.

The raid took place in Bridgeport at the Off Da Hookah lounge around 3 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, police began investigating the lounge in May into the illegal sale of drugs and alcohol at the lounge after officers responded to the location for multiple acts of violence.

When officers raided the lounge, they found many people inside and outside wearing security uniforms, tactical vests, and holstered firearms, Gilleran said.

"Identifiable security persons, patrons, owners with licensing agreements, and employees were detained during the raid," Gilleran said.

The following people were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Darius Luckes, age 24, of Bridgeport, was charged with illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine and serving as armed security without a license. Luckes reportedly had two semiautomatic handguns but had a valid pistol permit, but neither of the guns was registered to him. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Tefilo Nivar, age 45, address unknown, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and illegal sale of alcohol. He was also nabbed with a semiautomatic handgun, police said. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Raul Torres-Santiago, age 51, of New Haven, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a dangerous weapon, and stealing a firearm. He was also found with a stolen 9mm handgun with two high-capacity magazines, as well as a "pepper-ball chemical irritant gun." In addition, he was charged with serving as an armed security guard without a license. His bond was set at $150,000.

Mario Jesus Cruz, age 34, of Terryville, was charged with the illegal sale of alcohol, and employing an unlicensed security officer. He was also charged with running an after-hours establishment. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Ramon Bonaparte, age 37, of Bridgeport, was charged with the illegal sale of alcohol and employing an unlicensed security guard. He was held on a $10,000 bond.

Four others, who were not named were also arrested, police said.

In addition, police seized several bottles of alcohol, more than $3,500 in cash, and a 9mm ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.