Know Him, Man Wanted For Robbing Bridgeport 11-Year-Old, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed an 11-year-old boy who had just stepped off a school bus.

The incident occurred in Bridgeport late afternoon on Wednesday, Sept. 28 along East Main Street.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran with the Bridgeport Police, the robbery occurred within two minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to immediately contact the case officer, Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos, at (203) 581-5256 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Department Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

