Eversource Provides Estimated Restoration Time For Hardest-Hit CT Locales

Some of the hardest-hit towns by the latest storm to rip through the East Coast are nearing restoration of power.

Thousands of Eversource’s customers in Connecticut remain without power as of Friday, Aug. 28, though company officials said that there should be complete restoration in most of the state by midnight.

According to officials, Branford is the exception, which was hit the hardest, with nearly 100 percent of Eversource’s customers there losing power. As of 12:30 on Friday, 8,886 of Eversource’s 16,589 (53.57 percent) customers in Branford are still without power.

“With the arrival this morning of additional crews from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Eversource estimates that its hundreds of line and tree crews will substantially complete restoration for all towns in Connecticut by midnight tonight,” officials said.

“With the exception of Branford where the extensive damage will take additional time to fully restore and is expected to be substantially complete by Saturday night.”

Eversource said that crews are repairing damage in various communities stretching from Branford and the Naugatuck Valley to Woodbury and New Milford.

In addition to Branford, hardest-hit communities include Guilford, Roxbury, and Bethany.

The energy company said it has “stationed a mobile command unit in Branford to work hand-in-hand with community leaders clearing roads and restoring customers in that particularly hard-hit region of the state.”

“Though not as widespread, the damage caused by yesterday’s storms is even more severe in some locations than Tropical Storm Isaias, particularly in the hardest-hit communities in western and southern Connecticut,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom said.

“Our dedicated crews are working urgently to continue clearing roads and repair damage, and we estimate that restoration for all towns other than Branford will be substantially complete by midnight,” Hallstrom continued. “We know the timing couldn’t have been worse for our customers affected by these storms, and we’ll continue working the extreme sense of urgency that they deserve until all of our customers have power again.”

