CT State Police Preparing For Major Nor'easter Bringing Heavy Snowfall, Strong Winds

Kathy Reakes
Connecticut State Police are warning drivers to stay off the roadways if possible as a potent snowstorm heads for the region.
Connecticut State Police are warning drivers to stay off the roadways if possible as a potent snowstorm heads for the region. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police/Facebook

As one of the strongest snowstorms in years heads for the region, the Connecticut State Police is warning drivers to be prepared and stay off the roadways if possible.

The storm, which is forecast to arrive in the late afternoon on Wednesday, Dec. 16, is expected to dump up to a foot or more of snow and produce wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

During the storm, state police are urging drivers to stay off the roads, if at all possible, to allow Department of Transportation drivers to clear highways. If you must drive, troopers urge extreme caution.

To help, troopers remind motorists to adhere to these winter driving tips:

  • Check the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out
  • Give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive at your destination.
  • Keep headlights on at all times
  • Bring a fully-charged cell phone
  • Carry extra water, snacks and blankets, and a shovel
  • Reduce speed, expand distances between vehicles.

If you become stranded in your vehicle in a snowstorm, stay with your vehicle, do not try to walk to safety, state police said.

Instead, they say to call 911 for help. Run the motor for heat, but open a window slightly for fresh air

