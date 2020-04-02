COVID-19: New Listing Of Cases By Towns, Cities

Stamford now has the most positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,854 statewide on Thursday, April 2. Of those cases, 2,132 (55 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Stamford now has 508 cases, followed by Norwalk with 330, Danbury with 231, Greenwich with 170, New Haven 133 and Westport with 125. (See rundown of cases by cities and towns in the first image above.)

Of the state's 112 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 65 happened in Fairfield County (58 percent).

