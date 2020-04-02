Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Listing Of Cases By Towns, Cities

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The latest breakdown of cases by municipality, released Thursday afternoon, April 2. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at COVID-19 cases by county in Connection on Thursday afternoon, April 2. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
Counties with the most cases. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at hospitalizations per county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Stamford now has the most positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,854 statewide on Thursday, April 2. Of those cases, 2,132 (55 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Stamford now has 508 cases, followed by Norwalk with 330, Danbury with 231, Greenwich with 170, New Haven 133 and Westport with 125. (See rundown of cases by cities and towns in the first image above.)

Of the state's 112 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 65 happened in Fairfield County (58 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the second and third images above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

