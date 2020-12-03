COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Climbs To 7.1 Percent, Highest Since Spring; Latest Data

The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19 in Connecticut has surpassed 7 percent as the number of new cases continues to climb at rates not seen since the spring.

A total of 66,645 tests were administered on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and 4,751 came back positive (7.13 percent rate).

A total of 1,191 patients are currently hospitalized statewide, a decrease of 11.

Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A complete list of cases by counties and communities can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.