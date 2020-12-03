Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Positive-Test Rate Climbs To 7.1 Percent, Highest Since Spring; Latest Data

Joe Lombardi
A look at COVID cases by community in Connecticut.
The overall positive rate of those being tested for COVID-19  in Connecticut has surpassed 7 percent as the number of new cases continues to climb at rates not seen since the spring.

A total of 66,645 tests were administered on Wednesday, Dec. 2, and 4,751 came back positive (7.13 percent rate).

A total of 1,191 patients are currently hospitalized statewide, a decrease of 11.

Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

A complete list of cases by counties and communities can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

