Bridgeport Store Sells Winning $25K For Life Lotto Ticket

Hey, Fairfield County lottery players -- there are now three unclaimed Lucky for Life winning tickets with another player hitting the correct numbers to win $25,000 a year for life.

The player purchased the ticket in Bridgeport, at the Uptown News & Varieety, located at 4200 Main St., for Saturday, April 8, Connecticut Lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the $25,000 a year for life for April 8 were 1-16-18-20-41 with a Lucky Ball of 5.

Officials say that makes three winners of the Lucky for Life game that have not claimed their prizes including a grand prize winner who won $1,000 a day for life in the Saturday, March 4 game.

That ticket was sold at the Byram Smoke Shop, located at 111 Mill St, Greenwich.

The winning numbers were 4-7-15-17-30 with a Lucky Ball of 5.

In addition, another Lucky for Life $25,000 winning ticket was sold in New Haven County on Wednesday, April 5 at the Speedy Mart Food Store, located at 109 Meadowside Rd, Milford.

The winning numbers for that ticket were 6-13-17-25-33, with a Lucky Ball of 15.

Players have 180 from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

