Bridgeport Heroin Distributor Sentenced To Federal Prison

A 34-year-old Fairfield County man was sentenced to years in federal prison for distributing heroin.

Ray Fontanez, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Monday, March 14, to 60 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

In 2017, FBI task force investigators and the Bridgeport Police Department began investigating individuals who were distributing narcotics in the Bridgeport area, Boyle reported.

Following the investigation, 19 defendants were charged, the US Attorney's Office said.

The US Attorney's Office said authorities seized the following as a result of the investigation:

Narcotics

Items used to process and package drugs for street sale

Eight firearms

More than $360,000 in cash

Investigators also heard through a wiretap Fontanez discussing the acquisition and distribution of heroin, Boyle said.

He was arrested on Jan. 15, 2019, and he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin on Dec. 20, 2019, according to the report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.