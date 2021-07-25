747 Employees To Be Laid Off From People's United Bank's CT Locations

More than 700 employees of People's United Bank's Connecticut locations are set to be laid off.

The Connecticut Department of Labor reported that between Oct. 1 of 2021 and May 20, 2022, 747 employees will be laid off.

The news comes after the company announced a merger with M&T Bank Corporation.

NBC Connecticut reported that officials said 661 of the layoffs will be in the Bridgeport area, 42 will be in the Hartford area. The layoffs will reportedly impact 16 locations.

