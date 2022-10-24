Contact Us
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area

Three Bridgeport schools were placed on lock-in after two men fighting, one in the gun was reported to 911.
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area.

The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street.

Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911 Center received a call reporting two people arguing with one person with a firearm, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.

Bassick High School, Cesar Batalla Elementary School, and Park City Prep schools were placed in a lock-in-/lockout for the time being. On-scene police reports indicated one man was detained and a firearm was recovered, Appley said.

The lock-in was lifted shortly after the arrest. Appleby said there was no threat to any students or staff.

