1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Bridgeport Shooting, Police Say

A report of shots fired in Fairfield County led to the discovery of one person shot to death and two others with gunshot wounds.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street.

Bridgeport police and AMR medics responded to the scene where they found 29-year-old Dominique Jones, of Bridgeport, who appeared to have been shot to death, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Jones was found in a parking lot located at the northeast corner of the intersection, he added.

A 27-year-old Bridgeport man, identified as Craig Langston, was found in the same general area as the deceased suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, Gilleran said.

He was transported via AMR ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Gilleran said the third victim, Trevor Defrancesco, age 24, of Derby, was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was also transported via AMR ambulance to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

