More Threats Made Against Bridgeport Schools; Police Promise 'Layered Protection'

Bridgeport Public Schools announced on Monday, Sept. 23, that it had received more threats after receiving a round last week.

Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David said in an email to parents that the school system is working closely with police to investigate who sent this batch of threats.

“We understand the concern this may cause and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously," she wrote. "The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We are all working together and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

She didn't say which schools were threatened.

Bridgeport Police Chief Roderick Porter said his department would have "layered protection in and around schools" in the coming days.

Bridgeport dismissed early on Thursday, Sept. 19, and canceled classes the next day after someone posted threats against several schools. A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged with making them, officials said last week.

Those threats also caused concern at Fairfield County Schools and Middletown classrooms after it was reposted several times.

It's part of a growing trend of calls of violence being made against schools across the state.

More than two dozen schools in Connecticut have received a threat this semester, according to public notices, terrorizing parents, teachers, and students, disrupting classes, and taxing police resources.

A New Britain elementary school was put on lockdown on Monday, Sept. 23, after administrators received a call that there was an armed intruder inside the building. There was not.

Police are investigating the call.

Ansonia schools closed on Thursday, Sept. 19, after receiving a threat. A 13-year-old girl was later arrested and charged with first-degree threatening and disturbing the peace, Ansonia Police said. Officials did not say which school received the threat.

