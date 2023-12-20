Missing Woman Found Dead Days After Disappearing In Bridgeport

Veronica Young, age 70, was found around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 Barnum Dyke in Bridgeport.

Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police said Young was reported missing by family members. She was last seen on video in downtown Bridgeport (100 block of Fairfield Avenue) on Friday, Dec. 15, around 4 pm.

On Dec.16, a Silver Alert was implemented by the Connecticut Department of Public Safety, Gilleran said.

Young, a resident of Bridgeport, was identified by family members on Tuesday, he added.

"On behalf of Chief Porter and the Bridgeport Police Department, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mrs. Young," Gilleran said.

The department's Forensic Identification Unit has processed the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has transported Young to their office to determine a cause and manner of death, Gilleran said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the case officer, Det. Kateema Riettie, at 203-581-5253, or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.