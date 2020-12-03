Contact Us
Westport Resident Wins $100K In Cash 5 CT Lottery Game

Kathy Reakes
A Westport man won $100K on a Cash 5 ticket. Photo Credit: CT Lottery

A Fairfield County man is $100,000 richer thanks to hitting it big in the Cash 5 Lottery game.

Peter Peterson of Westport, matched all five numbers to win the game's top prize, said the CT Lottery.

Peterson claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, March 9.

He purchased the ticket at the Stop & Shop on Post Road East in Westport, the lottery office reported.

Peterson declined to have his winning ticket and picture taken when picking up his prize.

The odds of winning the Cash 5 game are 1 in 324,632.

