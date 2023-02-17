New Soul Food Restaurant Off To Hot Start In Bridgeport

If you have never had the pleasure of chowing down on collard greens, Southern mac and cheese, pork ribs, and turkey legs then you're in for a treat at a new Bridgeport soul food restaurant.

Opened for a little over two months, the Everybody Eatz restaurant at 3927 Main St. is the child of Tyre Holman's food truck which was a hit with fans from throughout the county for more than a year.

Holman, age 26, of Norwalk, got his start after taking culinary classes and cooking alongside his mother and grandmother in their kitchens for years.

He liked cooking so much that he started cooking out of his Norwalk home and sales went so well that he rented a commercial kitchen and soon outgrew that and moved to a food truck that traveled the roads of the county.

Holman said his food truck customers came from all over so he decided Bridgeport was just the right location for people coming from all directions when he decided it was time to throw down some roots and open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

His luck or maybe it's just his good cooking has followed him to the restaurant with lines of people waiting to sample his ever-changing kitchen creations.

Some menu favorites include lamb chops, steaks, shrimp, and smoked turkey legs, Holman said.

Other hot items include wings, chicken, and waffles.

And on some days, his sides of collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams, and his famous fries are so popular they sell out.

"We've had lots of love and support from Bridgeport," Holman said. "My mom is super proud and wants to come work in the kitchen," he added with a laugh.

All of his employees are friends from his neighborhood and they work well together to keep things moving and make sure diners are getting the best coming from the kitchen.

"I've been lucky," Holman said. "After a year or so I might think about expanding."

But for now, he's happy being in Bridgeport, and of course in the kitchen where he feels at home.

Prices are moderate. The menu is limited but plenty of choices for all tastes. And hey, try the layered carrot cake. Yum.

