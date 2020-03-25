Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Double Murder-Suicide: Man, Children Died From Hanging, Police Say
Fairfield County Man Hits $100K In Lottery Scratch-Off Game

Kathy Reakes
A Fairfield County man won $100K on a scratch-off lottery ticket.
A Fairfield County man won $100K on a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

With all the news focusing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one Fairfield County man has a little to celebrate, with a $100K lottery win.

Tiago Seyllon Dasilva, of Danbury, won the $100,000 by forking over $30 for a $5,000,000 Ultimate lottery ticket, he purchased at Press Fuel in Milford.

According to the CT Lottery, he collected his "big" check on Monday, March 23.

Dasilva declined to be interviewed for the "Winners Stories" segment on the lottery website.

The site says the scratch-off game is ending soon and there is still one chance left to win the $5 million, as well as nine $100,000 prizes unclaimed.

