Fairfield County Man Hits $100K In Lottery Scratch-Off Game

With all the news focusing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one Fairfield County man has a little to celebrate, with a $100K lottery win.

Tiago Seyllon Dasilva, of Danbury, won the $100,000 by forking over $30 for a $5,000,000 Ultimate lottery ticket, he purchased at Press Fuel in Milford.

According to the CT Lottery, he collected his "big" check on Monday, March 23.

Dasilva declined to be interviewed for the "Winners Stories" segment on the lottery website.

The site says the scratch-off game is ending soon and there is still one chance left to win the $5 million, as well as nine $100,000 prizes unclaimed.

