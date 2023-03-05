Comedian Kevin Hart Bringing 'Reality Check' Tour To Bridgeport

Funnyman and loud talker Kevin Hart is bringing is uber successful "Reality Check" tour to Fairfield County.

The star of such films as "Jumanji: The Next Level, and "Central Intelligence," will appear at Bridgeport's Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Friday, May 12, the arena announced.

The stop is one of a few added to the worldwide tour that has packed arenas from Austrilia to California.

In addition to the Bridgeport date, Hart also added a stop in Springfield, Massachusetts on Thursday, April 20 at the MassMutual Center.

Pre-sale tickets for fan club members and Citi card holders go on sale on Wednesday, March 1. Regular tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

