Fugitive Nabbed In Bridgeport Machete Attack

Gerald W. Valle was taken into custody in Pine Prairie, Louisianna on Friday, March 8, and extradited to Bridgeport, to face charges for a violent machete attack that occurred on Central High School property on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, Valle attacked a 26-year-old Bridgeport man at Central High School with a machete causing a "very" large wound to his abdomen.

The victim, who survived, was taken to an area hospital where he was listed was critical condition, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred at the high school baseball field adjacent to John F. Kennedy Stadium.

Valle, who knew the victim, fled the state after the attack.

He was charged with:

Two counts of assault

Criminal attempt assault

Reckless endangerment

Valle has a $300,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, March 11.

"I would like to thank Bridgeport Police Detective Jose Bahr for his diligent work during this investigation and the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force for assisting with the suspect’s apprehension," Gilleran said.

