Former Nypd Cadet Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl In Bridgeport

New York City resident Henry Becerril-Aldea, of the Bronx, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager in Bridgeport seven years ago, State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Fairfield Joseph T. Corrdaino said.

Becerril-Aldea, now age 33, repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old victim from April 2016 through October 2016 in the Fairfield County city of Bridgeport. He was 26 at the time.

In addition, Becerril-Aldea repeatedly threatening to harm the teenager and her family, who had recently moved to the United States from Puerto Rico.

Becerril-Aldea threated to take them out of the country if they reported him for his actions, Corrdaino said. The victim also did not speak English during the time of the assaults.

During that time, Becerril-Aldea was in the New York Police Academy as a School Resource Officer candidate.

Judge Earl B. Richards III said that Becerril-Aldea had taken away the youth and innocence of his victim, and placed the following conditions on his probation:

A lifetime protective order prohibiting Becerril-Aldea from having any contact with the victim

10 years on the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry

No contact with any minors during his probation

Community-based sex offender treatment

A Superior Court jury convicted Becerril-Aldea on March 27, 2023, of the following charges:

One count of risk of injury to a minor

Two counts of risk of injury to a minor

Becerril-Aldea's sentence will be followed by 10 years of probation, Corradino added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.