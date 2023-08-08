Female Prison Guard Assaulted At Bridgeport Correctional

The assault took place in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Aug. 2 when the prisoners grabbed the officer as she conducted routine duties.

During the attack, the guard was pushed into a metal storage bin and struck repeatedly, said Ashley McCarthy, director of External Affairs for the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

The guard required treatment at a local hospital and is currently at home recovering from her injuries, McCarthy added.

"We are deeply troubled a person in our custody injured one of our officers," McCarthy said. "Our attention is focused on making any improvements that support the health and well-being of our staff. We continue to evaluate ways to improve the operations and safety of our facilities for everyone."

McCarthy did not say how the fight ended or detail the officer's injuries.

The center serves both inmates who are awaiting trial and those who have been convicted.

According to the Department of Corrections, the prison has 325 staff members and houses minimum security inmates.

