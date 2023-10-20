Fatal Teen Crashes On Rise In CT, Report Shows

In 2022, there were 33 fatal crashes involving teenage drivers in Connecticut – the highest since 2007, when there were 48 fatal teen driver crashes, the report found.

That increase parallels a growing number of people killed in teen driver crashes nationwide.

To mark National Teen Driver Safety Week, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, AAA Northeast analyzed teen driving crash data from UConn’s Crash Data Repository.

There were 12,264 teen drivers involved in crashes in Connecticut in 2022 - equivalent to one teen-involved crash every 45 minutes, AAA said.

The top five drivers contributing circumstances to those crashes were:

Followed too closely (2,863 crashes)

Failed to keep in proper lane (1,969)

Failed to yield right-of-way (1,190)

Exceeded speed limit / too fast for conditions (1,141)

Ran off roadway (596)

“Teen driver crashes affect everybody on the road,” said Alec Slatky, managing director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Parents and caregivers play a critical role in making sure young drivers learn in a safe environment.”

AAA offers the following tips for parents when talking to their teens about driving:

Wear your seatbelt: teens model parents’ behaviors, and wearing a seatbelt is the best protection you can give yourself in the event of a crash.

Set limits on other passengers: research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases when teen passengers accompany a teen driver, but having a parent or guardian in the car decreases the risk of a fatal crash.

Sign a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement: aim to lay ground rules for your teen driver that exceed the Graduated Driver Licensing restrictions.

