The explosion occurred in Bridgeport at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, outside a third-floor apartment unit at 1512 North Ave.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police, first responders discovered what appeared to be damage from an explosion that went off in the hallway outside one of the apartments on the third floor. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Emergency personnel evacuated the tenants of the building and established a temporary shelter at Geraldine Elementary School until the building is declared safe, Gilleran said.

"The school would be closed Thursday for class until the scene is declared safe," Gilleran said.

He added that the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad and FBI bomb technicians have responded and are currently investigating.

"The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is on the scene and is moving forward with a multi-agency investigation," Gilleran said.

A person of interest is reportedly being interviewed, police said.

North Avenue has been reopened in both directions. The entrance of Lexington Avenue at North Avenue remains closed, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Sgt. Luigi Tucciarone at 203 581-52170.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

