Gas Prices Fall In CT: Here's How Much

According to AAA Connecticut, the average for a gallon of self-service regular gas was $3.73. The national average fell by 12 cents to $3.68.

“Drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump after a sharp drop in demand and a sizeable increase in gasoline inventories last week,” said Alec Slatky, managing director of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “Oil prices spiked over the three-day weekend, but it’s too soon to gauge the impact of the war in Israel on gas prices.”

Here is AAA’s weekly price survey of Connecticut’s six metro regions:

Greater Bridgeport: $3.82

Lower Fairfield County: $3.81

Greater Hartford: $3.67

New Haven/Meriden: $3.73

New London/Norwich: $3.72

Windham: $3.72

Statewide average: $3.73

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, Georgia registered the lowest price at $3.13, followed by Mississippi at $3.14, AAA said.

California and Washington have the highest prices in the nation at $5.77 and $5.

Connecticut holds the 18th place on the list of highest gas prices in the country, AAA found.

Average gas prices may be obtained daily through www.gasprices.aaa.com.

