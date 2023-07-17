Fair 85°

Car Strikes 2 Houses, Lands Upside Down On Top Of Another Vehicle In Bridgeport

Four people were seriously injured after a car struck two houses and landed on top of another vehicle in Fairfield County. 

The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident place in Bridgeport around 10:20 p.m., Saturday, July 15, in the 900 block of Chopsey Hill Road.

According to Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport, the department received numerous calls about a vehicle hitting houses and other vehicles.

The On-scene command reported a vehicle left the roadway and struck one home before striking another and landing upside down on a parked vehicle. 

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle self-extracted, the fourth was removed from under the vehicle by the Bridgeport Fire Department. All occupants were transported by AMR to the hospital with significant injuries, Appleby said.

No occupants of the homes were injured however, both homes received extensive property damage. 

The Bridgeport Police are investigating the incident.  

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

