Car Strikes 2 Houses, Lands Upside Down On Top Of Another Vehicle In Bridgeport

The incident place in Bridgeport around 10:20 p.m., Saturday, July 15, in the 900 block of Chopsey Hill Road.

According to Scott Appleby, director of emergency management for Bridgeport, the department received numerous calls about a vehicle hitting houses and other vehicles.

The On-scene command reported a vehicle left the roadway and struck one home before striking another and landing upside down on a parked vehicle.

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle self-extracted, the fourth was removed from under the vehicle by the Bridgeport Fire Department. All occupants were transported by AMR to the hospital with significant injuries, Appleby said.

No occupants of the homes were injured however, both homes received extensive property damage.

The Bridgeport Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bridgeport and receive free news updates.