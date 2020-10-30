Find Out Your Dog's Breed and Potential Health Risks with This $60 DNA Test

Have you ever looked at your dog and thought, "What in the world are you?" You won't have to wonder about your mystery pup anymore when you use the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test. Originally priced at $79, this DNA test is on sale today for $59.99.

Even if you have an idea of your dog's breed, it's still smart to conduct a DNA test so you can find out if your precious pup has any genetic health concerns or is at risk for certain diseases. Plus, you're bound to discover other fun information like your dog's unique personality traits as well as the exact breed mix.

The test is an easy, painless, and quick process for your pup. All you have to do is swab their cheek, mail in the DNA sample, and wait for the results (typically sent back within just two weeks).

Dog owners who have bought the DNA test are satisfied with their experience. One reviewer says, "No complaints here! We were told by the Humane Society he was a boxer mix but, when I registered, I did not disclose what breeds we suspected he may be. The results came back Boxer and German Shepherd. Plus the cost was very reasonable. My compliments! I will recommend it!"

Do you want to find out the genetic age of your dog in addition to a breed and health risk breakdown? The DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification + Genetic Age Test on sale for $69.99 will help determine that. This specific test will give you insight into the predicted longevity of your dog from a cellular level. Your results include a custom photo certificate of your dog's breed mix, a percentage breakdown of the cellular levels found in your dog's unique DNA, and a report on dominant breeds, personality traits, and health concerns. You can also go all out and get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test + Full Genetic Screening for $178.99.