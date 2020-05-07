COVID-19: CT Food Bank Giving Out Enough Food For 50,000 Meals In Bridgeport

For those in need of food during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Connecticut Food Bank is there to help.

The bank, which works year-round to alleviate hunger for people in need, is in Fairfield County at the Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport on Thursday, May 7, according to Mayor Joe Ganim.

The bank will provide at least 32 tons of food, which equals enough for 50,000 meals, during the drive-through event that runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the food is gone at the store at 1 Bass Pro Drive.

To help control the expected crowds, Bridgeport police will be direct traffic off I-95 and from the Seaview Avenue exit on the southbound side to the store's parking lot.

Once drivers reach the lot they will be directed to the pick-up area where a volunteer will bring a 20-pound box of food containing everything from fresh fruits, bread, and non-perishable items to the vehicle.

All are asked to remain in the vehicles to protect the workers.

Everyone in need is invited to take part as long as supplies last, the Food Bank said.

To make a financial donation to the Food Bank to help those in need, they can visit the website or mail check to Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, Ct. 06492.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.