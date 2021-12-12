Chris Wallace Announces Where He's Heading After Departure From Fox News

Just hours after announcing his departure from Fox News after nearly two decades with the network, Chris Wallace is now saying where his next stop will be.

He said Sunday, Dec. 12 shortly after bidding farewell to viewers of "Fox News Sunday" that he will begin working as an anchor for CNN's soon-to-launch streaming service

Wallace will start the new role at CNN+, the network's new streaming subscription service that is set to debut between January and March of 2022.

“I am thrilled to join CNN+," Wallace said in a statement. "After decades in broadcast and cable news, I am excited to explore the world of streaming. I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape—and finding new ways to tell stories.

“As I embark on this adventure, I am honored and delighted to join (CNN President) Jeff Zucker and his great team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Wallace announced earlier in the day that he's leaving Fox News after 18 years, effective immediately.

"Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept that promise," Wallace said at the close of the "Fox News Sunday" show. "I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account. It's been a great ride."

CNN said more information about Wallace's show and the full lineup of CNN+ will be available in the coming weeks and months.

