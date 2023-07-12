Woman Shot In Leg With Infant In Tow Not Cooperating With Bridgeport Police

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 11 in the 100 block of Shelton St., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Brigeport Police.

According to Gilleran, officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a woman shot, but the car had fled prior to police arriving.

Officers assigned to the Bridgeport Police Department’s Fusion Center quickly determined the suspect vehicle traveled to the 300 block of Huntington Road. Patrol officers located the 28-year-old woman and her child on Huntington Road.

The woman was uncooperative with first responders and said she was unharmed. Her child was reported to be in good health. Officers were unable to locate a suspect on Huntington Road, Gilleran said.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. Detectives conducted interviews, collected evidence, and canvassed several neighborhoods.

They concluded the woman had been taken to an area hospital by family members for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives located the victim at the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

"This is a domestic violence incident where the adult female victim knew her attacker," Gilleran said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth McKenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

