New Haven County resident Kiheem Tyquan Benbow, age 21, of Ansonia, was charged on Friday, April 26, with killing a 17-year-old, Romain Sterling, a Bridgeport resident.

During an investigation into Sterling's murder, Bridgeport Police served a search warrant on Behhow on Wednesday, April 24.

During the search, officers found a 9mm semiautomatic ghost gun. At that time, he was charged with illegal transfer of a pistol, criminal violation of a protective order, and carrying a firearm without a permit, said Cap. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

As a result of this investigation, led by Homicide Detective Thomas Harper, an arrest warrant was obtained fBenbow, charging him with:

Murder

Criminal attempt - assault

Failure to obtain a serial number

Carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

"Outstanding job by Homicide Detective Thomas Harper for his diligence in bringing the case to a speeding conclusion," Gilleran said. "This is another example of the excellent work performed by Detectives and Officers serving the City of Bridgeport."

