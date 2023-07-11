Bridgeport Murder Suspect Nabbed In Georgia, Police Say

On Monday, July 10, detectives from the Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad confirmed with law enforcement officers in Fulton County, Georgia that they had in their custody 58-year-old Anthony Marion of Bridgeport, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Marion was wanted for the Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, stabbing assault of Gregory Williams that resulted in his death on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Gilleran said.

Williams was 68 at the time of his death. The cause of his death was listed as respiratory complications due to a remote stab wound of the torso, according to the state Medical Examiner's Office. The manner of his death was listed as a homicide.

Marion will be held in Georgia as a fugitive from justice. He is pending extradition back to Bridgeport where he will be charged with murder. His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

"Exceptional/remarkable work by Detective Keith Hanson," Gilleran said. "He was able to secure an arrest warrant for Marion in under three months. The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Williams family."

