Man Nabbed After Firing Gun At Playground In Bridgeport: Police

The 28-year-old was charged on Monday, May 6, for the incident in Bridgeport around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Granfield Avenue.

According to Sgt. Julio C. Diez of the Bridgeport Police, multiple officers arrived on the scene and immediately began searching for victims and suspects.

Officers were tipped off by a resident of a vehicle speeding off from the area and a man in all black clothing who fired a firearm one time, then fled on foot towards Success Village.

Diez said that minutes later, officers located Bridgeport resident Garfield Brown, who matched the description and was behaving suspiciously while removing his shirt and face mask to change his appearance.

Officers then located and took possession of the following 3 firearms:

9mm Sig Sauer with a 17-round magazine

9mm Heckler and Koch with a 10-round magazine

38 caliber Taurus 856

One matching spent casing was located at Granfield Ave at the entrance of the children’s playground parking lot.

Diez said Brown told officers he had smoked “THC” and had consumed alcoholic beverages.

Brown was charged with the following:

Illegal discharge of a weapon

Illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs/alcohol

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a child

Breach of peace 2nd

Illegal possession of large-capacity magazine

The bond was set at $25,000

"This was an outstanding response by multiple patrol officers with exceptional efforts displayed on the scene to apprehend the suspect and locate the three firearms," Diez said.

