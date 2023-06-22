Man Charged With Attempted Murder Following Shooting, Assault In Bridgeport

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 in the area of Madison Avenue and Robin Street.

Bridgeport Police Department officers responding to the scene after receiving numerous calls located a man suffering from injuries to his head and a gunshot wound to the leg, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Officers spotted a suspect fitting the description hovering over the victim, Gilleran said. At that point, the victim was laying on the sidewalk just outside the Brasa Pub & Restaurant located at 1439 Madison Ave.

The victim told the officers the suspect was still in possession of a firearm and was going to kill him.

The officers detained the suspect and immediately rendered first aid to the victim in the form of a tourniquet.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Fabio Nunes Da Silva of Bridgeport, was still in possession of a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic pistol concealed in his waistband when apprehended, the captain said. Officers quickly seized the firearm and placed Nunes Da Silva under arrest.

Medics were called to the scene and transported the 41-year-old Bridgeport man to an area hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

"The victim and suspect, Fabio Nunes Da Silva, know one another," Gilleran said. "This is an isolated incident."

Nunes Da Silva was charged with:

Criminal attempt murder

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 22.

Anyone with additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Louis Cortello at 203-581-5100 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

