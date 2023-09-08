Child Left In Car In 'Extreme Heat,' Father Arrested In Bridgeport, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop.

According to Scott Appleby, emergency management director for the City of Bridgeport, the department received a 911 call from a person reporting she and two others came upon a small child that was left in a vehicle and the child was banging on the window.

The woman indicated they had to break the window to retrieve the child due to the extreme heat, Appleby said.

Bridgeport Police and AMR were dispatched to the location and on-scene reports indicated the child was immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR for evaluation, he added.

Bridgeport Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Rubeidi Montero-Matos, age unknown, of Bridgeport and he was immediately placed under arrest, Appleby sadid.

Montero-Matos was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Improper use of a marker plate

No insurance

His bond was set at $50,000.

While at the hospital Bridgeport Police arrested the child’s mother Solderlin Ferrera-Tavarez, age unknown, of Bridgeport on a Prawn Warrant for failure to appear.

The bond was set at $2,500.

The Department of Children and Families is involved in this incident.

Appleby said the child has been described as being in "good spirits" by medical staff.

