'Predatory, Grooming Behavior' Leads To Firing Of Bethel HS Coach, Officials Say

The assistant coach worked at Bethel High School, but was not an employee who worked in school buildings daily, according to officials.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority and when that safety is compromised we take action," Bethel High School Principal Christopher Troetti and Superintendent of Schools Christine Carver said in a letter to the community.

After receiving the report, officials "immediately" contacted the Department of Children and Families and the Bethel Police Department to make a mandated report and put the person on unpaid leave.

"We also notified those students and families who had contact with the individual," the letter said. "We are so grateful that students came forward with their report."

The coach has not been named and the exact charges if any have not been revealed. Bethel Police did not respond for comment.

School officials are also working with students to make sure that are providing skills needed to identify when boundaries are being crossed and how to report an incident no matter how small to an adult.

"While we never could have predicted this particular situation, we have reflected as a school and district on how best to educate and support our students," the letter said.

The district is also partnering with the Center for Empowerment to address the warning signs of predatory and grooming behavior.

"We would also like to elicit your support in letting the administration know if you feel an issue needs to be investigated," the letter said.

They added: "It goes back to the saying, When you see something, say something”.

