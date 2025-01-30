Beardsley Zoo Confirms Avian Flu Case, Euthanizes Birds to Prevent Spread

The virus, known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, was confirmed in a deceased Cotton Patch goose found on zoo grounds. In response, the zoo has ramped up safety measures to protect animals, staff, and visitors, working with state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, officials said.

Out of caution, the zoo has temporarily closed the farmyard and outdoor aviary, restricted access to birds to essential personnel only, and canceled all bird-related volunteer and ambassador programs. Staff caring for birds will continue to use dedicated tools for each area, disinfecting them after every use, and wearing increased personal protective equipment.

Zoo officials have also taken the difficult step of euthanizing the remaining birds in the pond community that may have been exposed to the virus. Birds in nearby exhibits—including ravens, peafowl, and turkeys—are now under quarantine and are being monitored for signs of illness.

Zoo staff say they will continue to evaluate the health of all birds and adjust safety measures as needed. Visitors should expect limited access to certain areas while the facility works to contain the outbreak.

The risk of humans catching the virus is low, but precautions should be taken when handling birds.

For more about the zoo and its animals visit beardsleyzoo.org.

