Beardsley Zoo Announces Death Of Beloved Golden Lion Tamarin

On Thursday, March 7, The Beardsley Zoo, located in the Fairfield County city of Bridgeport, announced the death of Cricket, a 6-year-old golden lion tamarin.

According to the zoo, Cricket died immediately after an unviable birth. Per the zoo's standard practices and procedures, a post-mortem examination was then conducted at the site and samples were sent for further testing, a spokesperson said.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho mourned the loss of Cricket in a statement.

"Cricket will be deeply missed by her family of caretakers here at the Zoo. We were so fortunate to have her for the past five years," Dancho said.

He added that Cricket's death came a year after she had a successful birth of a baby tamarin in the zoo's care.

"It has truly been our honor to have known her," Dancho continued.

