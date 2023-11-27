Fair 49°

Suspect Escapes In SUV After Armed Home Invasion, Attempted Robbery In Bridgeport, Police Say

<p>Bridgeport Police are asking the public for help locating a thin Black man who allegedly broke into a home and attempted to rob the resident with a gun.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Bridgeport on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue. 

The 37-year-old homeowner was able to fight off the attacker described as a thin Black man wearing a ski mask, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The suspect fled the residence, entered an SUV-style vehicle parked nearby, and left the area. 

"The suspect specifically targeted the 37-year-old male victim at his home," Gilleran said.

The Detective Bureau’s Robbery Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Detectives dare in the process of collecting evidence at several Eastside locations.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Damien Csech, at 203-581-5205. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

