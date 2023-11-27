Suspect Escapes In SUV After Armed Home Invasion, Attempted Robbery In Bridgeport, Police Say

The incident took place in Bridgeport on Sunday, Nov. 26 around 7 a.m. on the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue.

The 37-year-old homeowner was able to fight off the attacker described as a thin Black man wearing a ski mask, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

The suspect fled the residence, entered an SUV-style vehicle parked nearby, and left the area.

"The suspect specifically targeted the 37-year-old male victim at his home," Gilleran said.

The Detective Bureau’s Robbery Squad has responded and taken charge of the investigation. Detectives dare in the process of collecting evidence at several Eastside locations.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Damien Csech, at 203-581-5205. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

