21-Year-Old Nabbed For Fatal Bridgeport Hit-Run Crash

A 21-year-old turned himself in to police for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Fairfield County man. 

<p>Nathan Antonio Roman </p>

Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Nathan Antonio Roman was charged with evading responsibility causing death in the Tuesday, Jan. 17 crash that killed a 52-year-old local man in Bridgeport at the intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street..

According to Capt. Lonnie Blackwell, of the Bridgeport Police, following a lengthy investigation Roman was identified as the person responsible for the crash that killed Rafael Davila.

Roman, a resident of Bridgeport, was charged with: 

  • Evading responsibility causing death
  • Improper service braking system
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

He is being held on a $20,000 bond. 

"This outstanding arrest was the result of a comprehensive investigation by Officer Quiles and the dedicated personnel assigned to the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division," said Blackwell. "I encourage anyone involved in an accident to remain on scene and call 911 if anyone is injured."

