20-Year-Old Nabbed Driving 120 MPH In Bridgeport, Police Say

New Jersey resident Ethan Steier, of Warren in Somerset County, was clocked around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26 in a green BMW traveling in excess of 120 mph on Route 8 southbound in the area of Exit 2 in Bridgeport.

The area has a posted speed limit of 55 mph, state police said.

When troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop the BMW, accelerated and entered onto I-95 southbound, eluding troopers.

Minutes later, another trooper spotted the BMW exiting I-95 southbound at Exit 18 in Westport and attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop. In response, the BMW fled the area, again eluding troopers.

Patrol units in the area were advised that the same vehicle, a BMW sedan displaying a New Jersey registration, had just fled from Westport Police and entered the Merritt Parkway, traveling northbound, police said.

Shortly thereafter, troopers, with the assistance of Trumbull Police, located Steier and the BMW parked on Waller Road in Bridgeport.

Steier was taken into custody and transported to Troop G, where he was charged with:

Reckless driving

Disobeying the signal of an officer

Steier was later released on a $1,000 cash/surety bond.

