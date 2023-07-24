20 Shots Fired: 8-Year-Old Hit During Shootout In Bridgeport

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 11 p.m., Sunday, July 23, at the 300 block of Orchard Street when 16 rounds were detected by ShotSpoetter, and another four rounds were discharged within the 300 block of Spring St.

A few minutes later the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received reports of a person shot in the ear in the 200 block of Orchard Street, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.

Police and medics responded to the area and located an 8-year-old boy suffering from an injury to his ear.

The victim and his mother were transported to an area hospital where the child was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the ear. The mother was uninjured.

Both were visiting family residing on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the child was injured. The family is visiting from New York, Gilleran said.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. At this point, it does not appear the mother and son were the intended targets, he added.

A crime scene was located near the intersection of Orchard Street and Spring Street where multiple items of evidence were collected.

Gilleran said numerous police officers along with the Chief of Police responded to the incident with great concern for the wellbeing of this child and the entire Bridgeport community.

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for your help in solving this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Kenneth Mckenna, at 203-581-5245. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

