Javier Ramirez, 38, was remembered as “a kind, hardworking, dependable, and dedicated individual” in an online fundraiser launched for his family.

“Beyond his commitment to the job, Javier was an amazing person whose character extended far beyond the uniform,” organizers Joseph Aliberti and Juan Gonzalez wrote in the GoFundMe. “He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a valued member of his family and community.”

Ramirez was an 11-year veteran of the force and had been assigned to the 5th Precinct, covering Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Bowery in southeast Manhattan. He previously worked in the 79th Precinct, according to the GoFundMe.

“Javier was a deeply respected and well-liked member of our department,” the Sergeants Benevolent Association said. “His loss is felt personally by the sergeants and police officers who served alongside him and were proud to call him their friend.”

Ramirez was driving home from work early Wednesday, Nov. 11, his sister told Newsday. While traveling through Brentwood on the LIE around 3 a.m., his vehicle drifted into a guardrail on the right side shoulder and flipped over, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A second driver then collided with Ramirez’s overturned vehicle, causing it to catch fire, investigators said. He was rushed to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

“His passing leaves an unimaginable void in the lives of his wife and two children, who must now face a future without their husband and father,” Aliberti and Gonzalez wrote. “May Javier Ramirez rest in eternal peace. He will never be forgotten.”

The fundraiser was started Wednesday and had generated more than $50,000 toward a $90,000 goal as of Thursday evening, Nov. 12.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

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