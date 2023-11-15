Mostly Cloudy 53°

Protest Turns Violent Outside DNC Headquarters In DC (Developing)

Police squared off against a group of protesters who flooded the streets outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

<p>Metropolitan Police came to blows with some protesters on Wednesday.</p>

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Metropolitan and US Capitol Police were called in to help restore order when approximately 150 people began demonstrating in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street SE. 

According to officials, officers are making arrests, and all members were evacuated from the area, though pedestrians were advised to stay clear. 

The protest forced police to shut down several roads in the area as officers dealt with the participants.

Videos shared on social media show that the demonstration turned violent, with both police and protesters exchanging blows, including some with pepper spray being deployed by officers.

The protesters are reportedly calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict amid the ongoing violence.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

