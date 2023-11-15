Protest Turns Violent Outside DNC Headquarters In DC (Developing)

Metropolitan and US Capitol Police were called in to help restore order when approximately 150 people began demonstrating in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street SE.

According to officials, officers are making arrests, and all members were evacuated from the area, though pedestrians were advised to stay clear.

The protest forced police to shut down several roads in the area as officers dealt with the participants.

Videos shared on social media show that the demonstration turned violent, with both police and protesters exchanging blows, including some with pepper spray being deployed by officers.

The protesters are reportedly calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict amid the ongoing violence.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

