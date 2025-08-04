Nolan Johnson, 17, of Troy, was last seen on Thursday, July 31, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Johnson was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. He may have taken public transportation to Minnesota, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

