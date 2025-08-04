Fair 82°

Nolan Johnson, 17, Reported Missing In Troy

Authorities are asking for help in locating a Capital Region teenager who has been missing for several days.

Nolan Johnson.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Nolan Johnson, 17, of Troy, was last seen on Thursday, July 31, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Johnson was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. He may have taken public transportation to Minnesota, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York state Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.

