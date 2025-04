Rashaun Bailey, 13, was last seen in Riverhead on Sunday, April 27, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Bailey was wearing a black Northface jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.

