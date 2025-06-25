Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 9 Stretch In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 25, around 6:30 a.m. on Route 9 Northbound in Poughkeepsie between Fox Street and Academy Street near Vassar Brothers Medical Center, according to traffic reports from 511NY.

The crash involved serious injuries, according to Poughkeepsie firefighters.

An extended closure of both northbound lanes is expected. Those driving in the area are asked to avoid the closure.

More information about the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

