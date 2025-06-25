Fair 85°

Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 9 Stretch In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

A serious crash has shut down part of Route 9 in Dutchess County as authorities investigate. 

The crash happened on Route 9 Northbound in Poughkeepsie near Fox Street. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 25, around 6:30 a.m. on Route 9 Northbound in Poughkeepsie between Fox Street and Academy Street near  Vassar Brothers Medical Center, according to traffic reports from 511NY. 

The crash involved serious injuries, according to Poughkeepsie firefighters. 

An extended closure of both northbound lanes is expected. Those driving in the area are asked to avoid the closure. 

More information about the crash has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

